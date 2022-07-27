Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

As soon as my eyes open each morning, I give thanks for the air going in and out of my lungs.

Another day — I am alive. God still has a purpose for this timeworn gal. So, I pray for my family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and humans around the globe; some I know and most I don’t know.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the Tri-State area of OH, KY, WV.

