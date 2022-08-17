Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

On Aug. 4, the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency in the U.S. Will Dr. Anthony Fauci use monkeypox as an excuse to lock down America again? Will the governor of West Virginia agree to another lockdown?

The World Health Organization (WHO) pulled the red alarm switch on July 23 and declared the monkeypox outbreak is a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC).

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance syndicated columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist, educator, and a freedom-loving citizen.

