The left-winged radicals of the pressure campaign (aka, Joe Biden’s bullies) prodded and poked West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin until he caved and approved their climate crisis hoax demands — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

In a recent commentary piece for the Western Journal, Matthew Holloway outlined an article from Bloomberg and gave play-by-play details of the hammering of an elected official by a frenzied mob obsessed with misusing power. Ding! When the bell rang, the climate cabal cheered and frolicked away into the night.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator. Martin lives in the Tri-State area of OH, KY, WV.

