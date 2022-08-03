Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Freedom of Speech is being defended by two U.S. attorneys general and the Joe Biden censorship squad is being sued for social media collusion. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, bold warriors of justice are on the frontlines.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been tweeting information at https://twitter.com/AGEricSchmitt/status/1522298313311096833.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., a freelance syndicated columnist, is published in various national and international print and digital newspapers. She is a semi-retired therapist and educator. Martin lives in the Tri-State area of Oh, KY, and WV.

