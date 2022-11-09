Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Public education in West Virginia looks and feels a little different this fall, thanks to the history-making arrival of the state’s first charter schools.

Charter schools are public schools that operate with greater flexibility than traditional schools. They offer all families, regardless of income, a choice in which schools to send their children. While affluent families have long been able to move into neighborhoods that boast high-quality public schools or send their children to expensive private schools, lower-income families are often stuck with their neighborhood school, regardless of the quality of education it provides.

Michael J. Petrilli and Nathaniel Grossman are president and editorial and program associate at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, respectively.

