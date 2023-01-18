Mountain Health hospitals resume valet services
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, have resumed valet services at both hospitals.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 53F. Winds light and variable..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 3:44 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Mountain Health hospitals resume valet services
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, have resumed valet services at both hospitals.
Valet services were paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of valet services reopening on the CHH campus, the parking lot located to the south of the parking garage will be reserved for valet parking. In addition, a number of spots will be closed temporarily near the main entrance as Mountaineer Gas relocates a gas line.
Valets are stationed at the main entrance at CHH and at the entrances to the Outpatient Center and Radiation Oncology at SMMC.
Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for new faces
BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall is looking for new faces to represent the mall in an upcoming Spring Fashion Event to be held in April.
The Casting Call for New Faces will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 with registration starting at noon in Macy’s Court.
If models chosen from this casting call successfully participate in the Spring Fashion event they will be kept on the mall’s modeling board for future events.
The mall is looking for ages 0-6, 7-12, and 13 and up. The mall is hoping to fill 30 modeling spots for the upcoming spring event, which is one of the mall’s largest fashion shows of the year. Participants must have a parent/guardian present if they are younger than 18.
Rev. Conley to preach at Wayne United Methodist
WAYNE — The Rev. Ellis Conley will be preaching at the Wayne United Methodist Church January 22 beginning at 11 a.m. during regular service time.
Conley served as pastor in Wayne from 1980 until 1987.
Wayne United Methodist was his first church after seminary education. He always involved in the church’s summer church camps, which were open to many children and youth of the community.
Later, Conley served in Buckhannon, Hurricane and Elkins before retiring in 2019 after several years as District Superintendent of Mon Valley District, offices in Fairmont, WV.
Ruth Thayer said the church welcome’s him to Wayne, where he got his start of 40 plus years as a minister for God.
There will be a soup luncheon in the fellowship hall after service.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.