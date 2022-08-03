Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

As we approach the 2022 midterm elections, there are almost too many issues and controversies to count. Roe v. Wade, Ukraine, gas prices, gun violence, supply chain woes and worker shortages would each qualify as the premiere issue in any normal election cycle. But, this year, none of them holds a candle to the top voter concern: inflation.

We haven’t seen inflation like this in nearly half a century, with prices rising over 9% per year as of June. The reason inflation is so terrifying to American families — even more so than dramatic and painful fluctuations in gas prices — is its unpredictability. How can West Virginia families stick to a budget if they have no idea what prices will be in a week?

Nick J. Rahall II is a Democrat and a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 3rd Congressional District in West Virginia.

