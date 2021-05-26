Congratulations class of 2021 — you did it, kind of!
When the novel coronavirus touched down in the United States last year, America as a whole paused. We all stopped living our normal, every day lives and we began living in a pandemic. We changed everything about our routines, about working, about going to the grocery store and about keeping ourselves healthy.
But graduates, you really had to pause.
You had to pause your last summer as a students.
You had to pause family vacations, for many the last before you venture into the real world.
You had to pause senior trips.
You had to pause attending school during your senior year.
You had to pause (and reschedule, and reschedule) sporting events.
You had to pause your lives.
You had to push pause on one of the most memorable years of your life, and while we as adults also lost out on things and made sacrifices, it is important to note what you lost as well. You lost your senior year, and I’m sorry.
Sure, some things have returned to normal, and some things we never expected you to experience was handed back to you — such as parent-organized proms and graduation ceremonies. But, you didn’t get those run-of-the-mill experiences many of us did, that many of us remember, that many of us treasure.
But, you seem to have made the best of it. And, I hope you know that some of us are thankful for you and for your sacrifices.
Yes, I know, some adults are out there shaking their heads over my usage of the word “sacrifices,” but that is exactly what these kids have done. What you, class of 2021, have done for us. It’s because of your ability to press pause many of us were able to stay healthy — were able to stay ALIVE.
I hope you know some of us are thankful. I, for one, am.
I am very thankful to you, class of 2021, for giving up things you never should have had to, in order to keep me safe. To keep all of us safe.
I hope you are able to enjoy these last few days as a senior. Enjoy the stupid hats and the hot gowns and the dumb routines — because it’s at least one thing that will be “normal” for you this year.