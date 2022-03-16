On the ground floor of the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, you’ll find the Diagnostic Breast Center.
This is where board-certified breast surgeons Mary Legenza, M.D., and Jack Diane Krutzler, M.D., evaluate and treat women with breast cancer, suspected breast cancer or at high risk of developing breast cancer.
Both physicians are dedicated breast surgeons with roots and history in the Tri-State, and they are well-known for their dedication to their patients.
Along with their care team, the doctors offer comprehensive care and treatment in a compassionate and timely manner.
The staff includes the registration and reception team, a surgical assistant, highly trained 3D mammography, ultrasound and stereotactic biopsy technicians and three experienced oncology nurses.
They are seasoned in treating women with cancer, however the Diagnostic Breast Center is not just for those suffering from the “c word.”
In August 2019, I gave birth to my first child and began the planned feat of breast feeding.
Everything was going as it needs to including good latching, weight gain and all the other factors doctors use to evaluate whether your baby is thriving.
And, she was thriving. She was doing great, but I was not.
About four weeks into my breastfeeding journey, I woke up one morning feeling worse than I ever have. It felt like the flu, but I was also experiencing severe pain in my breast.
Those of you who are familiar with breastfeeding, you may have an idea of what was going on — It was mastitis. I was diagnosed the same day by a obgyn doctor at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Mastitis is commonly caused a blocked milk duct or bacteria entering the breast. It usually occurs within the first three months of breast-feeding.
Symptoms include breast pain, swelling, warmth, fever, and chills. To treat it, antibiotics are required.
Fast forward to the weekend, and I was experiencing one of the most painful things I ever have in my life — and I’ve both given birth and passed kidney stones.
My mastitis infection had worsened and I now had a nearly 2-inch abscess in my breast. I was instructed to go to the emergency room immediately where an incision and drainage (I and D) procedure was performed.
In various care settings including emergency departments and outpatient clinics, this method is used. It is the primary treatment for skin and soft tissue abscesses, with or without adjunctive antibiotic therapy.
I was instructed to follow up with the Diagnostic Breast Center. And, this is when I learned the center is not just there for cancer.
It was intimidating walking into a center where cancer patients are being treated. It was scary and I was very unsure of how things were going to go.
At my follow-up with Dr. Lengenza two days post I&D, I then underwent a full lancing procedure in which the abscess was cut open and removed as much as possible. To heal, it was then left open and packed with nearly 2 feet of packing gauze.
I was sent home with instructions to pull an inch out a day on my own and cut it off. Little did I know how painful this would be.
After that, I went for biweekly and weekly check-ups at the Breast Center until the abscess healed, and the care I received was top notch.
Not only were the doctors skilled and professional, but the bedside manner I received was wonderful.
For someone without cancer to be treated in the cancer center, it seems as though you are a burden to them — but I never felt that way.
I was treated with the same respect as a cancer patient and not one person ever said anything out of the way about my tiny, sometimes screaming newborn accompanying me or what seemed like something way less severe than what the doctors there typically treat.
Honestly, I hope I never have to visit the Diagnostic Breast Center again, but if I do, I am very confident I will be well taken care of and treated with respect at the same time.