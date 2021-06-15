Since the novel coronavirus touched down in the United States and we officially entered a pandemic, its effects have been felt by all.
Not only has it been a sad and stressful time for individuals, it has massively affected both big business and small business.
Multiple small businesses have felt the wrath of COVID-19, with many forced to shut down, or nearly so.
However, when it comes to the complications put forth, the way each business owner has chosen to handle the trials and tribulations is important.
In the year 2020, we planned to purchase a pool but they were completely out of stock not only in professional pool shops but even at department stores. So, we decided to put the purchase on hold until this year.
Come March 2021, after we recovered from the ice storm, we were ready to purchase a pool. So, of course we chose to support a local pool shop in Wayne County. That was our mistake.
On March 13 we spent thousands of dollars for a pool we were “ensured” was in stock and would be ready within days. The salesman double-checked with management before taking my money that the pool was, in fact, just at a warehouse location blocks away.
That was a Saturday. Monday came, and I did not receive a call my pool was ready for pick up. No big deal, I thought, I’ll give them until the end of the week, I wasn’t ready to pick up that day anyway.
End of the week came and no call, so I thought I better call and see if maybe I had missed them. When I called, multiple times without answer, hours later someone did finally pick up the phone — and then I was put on multiple holds.
When someone finally spoke to me, I was told things were a little backed up, but within a week everything should be ready to go aside from the ladder, which I had already agreed to wait on.
Spoiler alert: it wasn’t ready a week later. It wasn’t ready a month later. It wasn’t ready two months later. And, after calling multiple times a week for months I was told the pool was never in stock and had not arrived yet. I was “mistakenly” told it was in stock.
For my trouble, the company agreed to upgrade several things including the pool itself to a nicer and more expensive model, and had me pay a portion of what the difference would be to make up for it. That pool would be ready in a week, the last week of May.
To my complete and utter shock, that pool was, in fact, ready within a week. My father went and picked it up for me, and the owner of the pool shop personally shook his hand and thanked him for my “continued patience.”
At last, the pool was in our possession. Now to find an installer that wasn’t booked until summer was completely over. You see, I had already booked and had to cancel multiple times due to the lack of communication from the shop, and ultimately the pool I had not been supplied with in the previous few months.
But, my wonderful installer came through and fit me in, mostly because he knew I had contacted him very early in the season.
It seems as though things from this point would be smooth sailing, right? Nope.
Last week my installers fought the weather and began installing my pool. But, when the time came to begin actually assembling the pool — an entire box of parts was missing. As you can imagine, after already dealing with the lack of communication and mistaken information the company had given me so far, I was less than pleased. I was angry.
So, my installer went to the shop and attempted to solve the problem. He was given a box of supplies that was “supposed to work.”
It didn’t work, and I didn’t pay for a cobbled together pool months and months ago. I paid for what was supposed to be a new in box(es), commercially correct pool.
After sharing my story, I learned that several others had experienced the same exact issue as myself, as well as a slew of others with different issues.
In the beginning of this long, drawn out story, I began by talking about the hardships I knew businesses, especially small businesses, had endured thanks to the pandemic. But, I also stated that the way each business owner has chosen to handle the trials and tribulations is important.
Business owners should not hide behind COVID and its related issues, throwing customer service completely out the window. They should adapt to the challenges, understand and listen to customers’ worries, and try to properly correct problems.
This is how they can retain me, and others, as customers.
If you have experienced a similar situation with a business, find consumer protection information online at the West Virginia Attorney General’s site, https://ago.wv.gov/consumerprotection.