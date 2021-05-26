I posted something on my Facebook a few months ago and my grandpa has been very adamant that I include it in print, so here it is (a little more grammatically correct, probably).
I’m not normally a sports writer, but within the last year or so, I’ve picked up a few stories here and there.
One thing I really think stands out from covering these events or doing interviews with various people in the sports world is the love these coaches have for their teams.
It’s really nice to interview them — whether they are a t-ball coach or a high school football coach — and hear them brag and compliment these kids. When they speak, you cannot deny the general pride and joy in their voices.
Parents of athletes in Wayne County, I hope you know have an excellent set of people out there in your kids’ corners.
Coaches are very important in building the foundation for our kids’ futures if they choose sports and I can definitely say some of my best life lessons came come from those who coached me in the past.
Athletes in Wayne County, I know as a student and a kid it is hard sometimes to see when an adult means well — but I hope when you reflect on your time playing sports as you grow older you appreciate how much these people love you. They give up a large portion of their lives for you, your team and your success, and it’s by choice. Not because they have to.
So please, even amidst all the competitiveness that comes with sports, love and appreciate your coaches — because they very much love you, and parents they love your kids.
Nikki Dotson Merritt is the Managing Editor of the Wayne County News.