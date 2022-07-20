The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on July 15:
People regularly call it a “hellscape.” They say no sane person should be using it. But hundreds of millions do, including those who warn against it. When the supply runs dry, they panic.
The social media platform Twitter, where everyone is an expert, pundit and wag dishing out exultation or judgment at 280 characters per tweet, experienced a global outage Thursday morning that lasted about an hour for most users. The world collectively lost its mind.
“Twitter outage” would’ve been trending on Twitter, had Twitter been working. Instead, those two words topped internet searches around the globe from about 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday.
How dare anyone stare down their nose at those struggling with a chemical dependence on alcohol or some illicit substance when so many are painfully shackled to the digital pusher man.
It’s not as if Twitter doesn’t tweak brain chemistry. The strange satisfaction from outrage expressed online comes from the same ancient part of the brain that rewarded primitive humans who punished or shunned those in the tribe not pulling their weight. It was a survival mechanism. The dopamine rush from the mind’s reward system that comes with a retweet or response from a famous or admired person is also very real. The hooks of addiction (whether from doom scrolling, trolling, constant affirmation of siloed beliefs or seeking that next high of validation from someone deemed important) can get in deep very quickly, and the constant cycle begins.
Mass addiction to outrage or schadenfreude is a mostly new phenomenon. That’s because expressing those traits has typically been tempered proportionately to the infraction, real or perceived, because, for most of human history, people had to interact with each other in person.
Barring something criminal, a person’s irritation or anger with a neighbor, friend or even a stranger would be communicated factoring in future interactions. Personal interactions, be it with one other person or a crowd, also introduce the element in the self-aware of how a disproportionate response makes them look.
It takes less than nothing to send someone hiding behind a keyboard into a blind rage, wishing plagues and death upon the individual who stoked their ire. No personal responsibility nor sense of self-awareness is required. The mob mentality that can take over is stronger online, too.
Although it might be newer, addiction to social media has a lot in common with other, more traditionally recognized, addictions. It can totally change a person. It can ruin real-world relationships.
And, perhaps most importantly, most folks know they shouldn’t overindulge because it’s bad for them, but they still do it and, eventually, it becomes a need. When the social media addiction has taken over, it completely defines the individual.
Many who have entirely broken away from social media or limited their engagement are happier for it. But no one can really quit. Those who do are taking a risk. And that’s the peculiar aspect that makes platforms like Twitter worse than a bindle of heroin, a bottle of liquor or a pack of smokes.
Completely shutting off a tap pumping out tons of misinformation passed off as expertise, scams galore, anger and humiliation (oh, and don’t forget the morass of influencer culture) sounds great. However, with social media becoming a primary form of communication and commerce, it can’t truly be left alone.
It’s where dangerous people proudly wave their red flags before a disaster. It’s a place where those of similar minds to do harm coordinate or call each other to action. Sadly, no one can completely bury their head in the sand when it comes to those types of things. Just because someone isn’t on a platform like Twitter doesn’t mean they won’t experience the real-world consequences of something that started there.
In other words, everyone is stuck with this thing to some degree. Yet, for one hour on a July morning, the world was a slightly better place. Instead of a collective sense of relief, everyone panicked because the source of their addiction, income and, in many cases, what they consider to be their identity was lost.