This editorial was published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10:

West Virginia voters sent a split message Tuesday by widening the Republican Party’s supermajority in both legislative chambers but also rejecting all four proposed constitutional amendments that same supermajority put on the ballot.

