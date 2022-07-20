Americans are feeling the rising cost of inflation in every aspect of life, be it gasoline or groceries. Yet the primary driver of inflation has been left out of the conversation: housing.
A third of our budget is spent on housing, making it the largest component of the Consumer Price Index, a popular measure of inflation. For West Virginians with incomes at or below the poverty level (a third of renters in our state), housing consumes 50% or more of their monthly budget.
America’s housing market was volatile long before the pandemic, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, an estimated 12 million households in August 2020 were at risk of losing their homes. Fortunately, housing advocates and every level of government rose to the challenge, devoting significant resources to keep people housed.
Emergency rental assistance and eviction moratoriums during the pandemic were crucial but were always designed to be a temporary fix — duct tape over leaky pipes. As this aid expires, we’re left with even deeper fractures in America’s housing market, exacerbated by staggering inflation.
Rent rose an average of 14% last year and is predicted to rise another 10% this year. West Virginia is praised for its low cost of living, but that’s only true when compared to other parts of the country.
For so many people here, the cost of living feels higher and higher every day. A minimum wage worker in West Virginia has to work 55 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom apartment — assuming they can find one. Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows there are only 61 affordable and available homes for every 100 extremely low-income renters in our state. Nationally, there is no state or congressional district with enough affordable housing to meet demand.
The tragic reality of this housing crisis is that so many folks are at risk of homelessness. Our social safety net has more holes than ever. Public housing is rapidly deteriorating in West Virginia. Only one in four households eligible for rental assistance receive it. Federal investments are badly needed and long overdue.
A historic problem requires a historic response, and Congress has the unprecedented opportunity to do so. The Build Back Better Act is dead, but the Senate can still pass a comprehensive budget reconciliation bill. Sen. Joe Manchin has been the last hold-out on the bill, citing concerns over inflation.
A three-pronged housing investment must be a part of the solution, which could change the landscape of housing in America and relieve rising inflation.
An effective budget reconciliation bill must include an expansion to rental assistance, funding to repair and preserve public housing, and a robust investment the National Housing Trust Fund. This would increase our national housing stock and ensure that the lowest-income renters can access affordable housing and avoid the threat of homelessness. If housing investments are not included a budget reconciliation bill, we’ll keep scrambling to keep a roof over our heads for years to come.
The opportunity to pass any budget reconciliation package expires on Sept. 30. Time is running out. If Congress and Senator Manchin want to address inflation in the long term, they must to work to repair the cracked foundation of American housing before the walls cave in around us.
Paige Looney is a housing policy specialist with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. Her email address is paigelooney@wvceh.org. Anyone who needs assistance with housing may call the coordinated entry line at 833-722-2014.