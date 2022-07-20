Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Paige Looney

Americans are feeling the rising cost of inflation in every aspect of life, be it gasoline or groceries. Yet the primary driver of inflation has been left out of the conversation: housing.

A third of our budget is spent on housing, making it the largest component of the Consumer Price Index, a popular measure of inflation. For West Virginians with incomes at or below the poverty level (a third of renters in our state), housing consumes 50% or more of their monthly budget.

Paige Looney is a housing policy specialist with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. Her email address is paigelooney@wvceh.org. Anyone who needs assistance with housing may call the coordinated entry line at 833-722-2014.

