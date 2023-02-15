Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

In June, I told a crowd gathered at the State Capitol that a lawsuit brought against a state law defining “sex” in school sports would not succeed.

Recently, those words came to fruition: a Democrat-appointed federal judge ruled the state legislature’s definition of “girl” and “woman” as biologically female for the purpose of participation in sports is “constitutionally permissible.”

Patrick Morrisey is the Attorney General of West Virginia.

