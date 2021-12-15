As we welcome the holiday season and prepare to celebrate with loved ones, it is important to stay vigilant and guard your personal, identifiable information.
The holidays are a time for shopping and charitable giving, and while this is a time for sharing with family and friends, you need to be careful not to inadvertently share your personal information with strangers who may be identity thieves.
Just as consumer activity ramps up around this time of year, so does scam activity as shoppers make online gift purchases, buy gift cards and donate to charities.
Online shopping is always a popular option for consumers who want to skip lines at brick-and-mortar stores, but there can be risks associated with this convenience.
While shopping online, consumers should ensure they are shopping from a retailer’s legitimate website. Look for “https://” in web addresses, as the “s” denotes a secure connection.
This is especially important if consumers find social media sites offering vouchers or gift cards. Clicking the link in a phony ad may redirect shoppers to an unsecured site that is unaffiliated with the actual retailer.
With any sale, it’s important to be wary of offers that seem too good to be true, no matter where — or what time of year — they appear.
Many consumers opt for gift cards to give to that person on their list who is difficult to shop for, and taking a few simple precautions can save you from losing money.
Scammers have been known to tamper with gift cards and copy the information from the card’s magnetic strip. Once the gift card is activated, the scammer can then make purchases without the card in hand.
To avoid this, purchase gift cards from behind the customer service counter whenever possible. Inspect the gift card and check for any signs of tampering, such as PIN numbers that have been scratched off. If the card is for a designated amount, ask for the card to be scanned at the register to verify its full value.
Charitable donations often increase this time of year, but some scammers will prey on the kindness of others and collect money under false pretenses.
Fraudsters who run sham charities are more than willing to take advantage of donors’ goodwill.
Don’t let the generous spirit of the season open you up to scams.
Consumers should never feel pressured to donate immediately. If an organization is unfamiliar, search for it by name. Watch out for fraudulent organizations that may use sympathetic-sounding names that are similar to the names of legitimate charities.
Make sure you ask how much of your donation will actually go to the intended cause.
Anyone who has questions about a charity’s legitimacy can review the Secretary of State’s website to see if the organization is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia.
Taking just a few minutes to be attentive and spend wisely can save consumers hours of potential headaches later.
This time of year can be busy with celebrations and shopping, but it’s important to stay vigilant and protect sensitive information, no matter the rush.
Give yourself the gift of security this Christmas season so you can enjoy the holidays knowing your finances are safe from scammers.
Stay alert, be careful and above all, have a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.