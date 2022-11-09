Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Christmas and money—now there’s a combination that can send anyone spiraling.

When you’re trying to take control of your money, saving for an emergency fund is a crucial part of the process. In fact, it’s so important that at Ramsey Solutions, the emergency fund makes up not one, but two of the seven Baby Steps.

Rachel Cruze has served at Ramsey Solutions since 2010, where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

Tags

Recommended for you