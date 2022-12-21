Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

No matter what your holiday plans look like, one thing most people can agree on is that giving is a huge part of the Christmas season.

And it’s fun to think about our own wish lists, of course. But somehow, it’s even more fun to give and be extra generous during this special time. But here’s the thing: Generosity shouldn’t just be a priority at Christmas. What if we committed to being generous so often that it actually became a habit—something we naturally do all the time?

Rachel Cruze has served at Ramsey Solutions since 2010, where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

