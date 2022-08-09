Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Back-to-school season — whether you and your family have been looking forward to it or dreading it for weeks, it’s officially here. And, let’s just say back-to-school shopping will be expensive this year. Not only do you have a lot to buy, but there’s also that whole inflation thing happening.

But even though your list may be a few miles long, these five back-to-school shopping tips can help you prioritize your spending so you can save money — and I think we all want a little more of that right now. So, let’s get started.

Rachel Cruze has served at Ramsey Solutions since 2010 where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

