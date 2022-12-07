Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Christmas is supposed to be a season full of joy. And sometimes, you have to be intentional about protecting that joy. One thing that instantly puts the spirit of the season at risk is comparison, because it doesn’t just steal your joy—it steals your paycheck, too.

One minute you’re scrolling through social media, then suddenly you’re impulse buying matching plaid outfits for the whole family because your friend posted pictures of her family in matching outfits, and you want your family to look festive and put-together too ... and the spiral continues. (Been there.)

Rachel Cruze has been a Ramsey Solutions personality since 2010 where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

