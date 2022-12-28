Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

So, you’ve made a resolution to take control of your money this year—that’s amazing. A huge part of building new habits in any area of your life is just deciding you’re going to do it, so you’ve already gotten a big step out of the way.

I know getting your finances in order can feel big and overwhelming, but we’re going to break it down in a way that’s simple and manageable. And, one of the most important things you need as you get started on your financial journey in 2023 is... drumroll, please... a budget!

Rachel Cruze has served at Ramsey Solutions since 2010, where she teaches people to avoid debt, save money, budget and how to win with money at any stage in life.

