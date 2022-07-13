CHARLESTON — Reba McEntire will bring her Reba: Live in Concert arena tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 20.
The concert will mark the country superstar’s first visit to Charleston in 24 years, Mayor Amy Goodwin said.
“It means so much to have Reba McEntire come back to the City of Charleston after 24 years,” Goodwin said during a news conference Monday announcing the show.
The 17-city tour will also feature country singer Terri Clark. Tickets start at $47 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
“She’s had 10 hits since she last performed here, so ticket sales we know are already going to be flying out the door right now. ... On the heels of so many sold out shows, so many wonderful performances here in the City of Charleston, this is just another feather in the cap for the coliseum and convention center and the City of Charleston,” Goodwin said.
The city and the coliseum’s management partner OVG360 also announced Monday the coliseum set records for ticket and concession sales in March and April.
The coliseum made $300,000 in net earned income from food and beverage sales in March, setting a record that it then broke in April, general manager Patrick Leahy said.
In March, a sold-out crowd at the Professional Bull Riding Pendleton Whiskey Velocity tour and sold-out shows by country singers Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker and kids show CoComelon contributed to record-breaking month. The convention center also hosted the West Virginia Music Educators Conference, which brought in 2,000 students and teachers from across the state.
In April, a sold-out Morgan Wallen show broke coliseum records for largest gross ticket sales, largest food and beverage gross sales for a single show and largest gross merchandise sales for a single show, according to coliseum officials. A spokesperson for OVG said they are not able to release the actual amounts that set the records.
The city currently subsidizes the Coliseum & Convention Center. The subsidy is “designed to be a financial cushion as cashflow goes up and down through the year, depending on the number and profitability of events held,” city manager Jonathan Storage said.
In fiscal year 2022, the city’s subsidy was $716,767. In 2023, the city has budgeted $900,000 for the subsidy. The coliseum and the Municipal Auditorium together have an operating budget of $6.7 million.
Leahy said there’s a plan to make the facility self-sufficient, though it may take a little time.
Lori Kersey covers the City of Charleston and Kanawha County for HD Media. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.