Before coming back home to West Virginia, I spent nearly a decade serving as an Air Force intelligence officer. During those years, I served with several agencies within the U.S. intelligence community in Washington, D.C., in Germany at Ramstein Air Base, and with a small, joint Army-Air Force team in southeast Afghanistan. As a result of these experiences, I am all too familiar with the significant threats America faces from cyberattacks by foreign actors attempting to gain access to both sensitive, personal information and classified government materials through any means possible.

If I learned anything else from my time in uniform, it’s that the nation investing the most into its weapons of cyber warfare is the People’s Republic of China. Through its military, intelligence organizations, and third parties backed by the Communist government, in recent years China has been desperate to steal American information. That is why there is a growing concern among American security and defense officials regarding the popular video sharing app TikTok, owned by the massive Chinese tech company ByteDance.

Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, is a member of the West Virginia Senate.

