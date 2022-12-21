Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Sharon Covert_01

Since 1906 when German physician, psychiatrist and neuroanatomist Alois Alzheimer first described what was later named as “Alzheimer’s disease,” there have been great strides in research and the funding of that research to advance the understanding and treatment of all dementia.

During the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Francisco held in December, phase 3 data were released on a lecanemab clinical trial. The data recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirms this treatment can meaningfully change the course of the disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Sharon Covert is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter.

