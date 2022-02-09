Given the severe winter storms we’ve been having, I thought it would be a good idea to share some things so you will be prepared for the next one.
Okay, here we go:
- Water — at least a 3 day supply; one gallon per person per day (and don’t forget about your pets).
- Food — at least a 3 day supply of nonperishable, easy to prepare food — it would be a good idea to have things like the little tuna or chicken lunch things they have in the stores; also Vienna sausages and crackers or bread. If the electric goes out you may not be able to cook.
- Flashlight — and extra candles the ones in the jars will work better.
- Battery powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA weather radio if possible).
- Extra batteries of all sizes for the things you will need.
- First Aid Kit — make sure it is well stocked with bandages, alcohol pads, aspirins, anything of this nature.
- Medications (7 day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane or walker). Keep these in a box with each person’s name on their medicine.
- Multi-purpose tool (hammer, screwdrivers, etc.)
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items — toilet paper, wipes, pull up for the seniors in the household and anything else along these lines.
- Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to your home, passports, birth certificates, and insurance policies).
- Cell phone with chargers (make sure battery is full charge) with a list of numbers for family, friends and emergency numbers.
- Family and emergency contact information- don’t forget to put down your doctor’s number too.
- Extra cash to purchase gas for the car, extra food, or anything else you may need.
- Baby supplies for those who have small babies in the family (warm clothes, plenty of diapers, baby food, etc.
- Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowls, and a favorite toy) to make sure they are comfortable.
- Tools and supplies for securing your home.
- Sand, rock salt or no-clumping kitty litter to make walkways and steps less slippery (don’t forget the driveway also).
- Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets for all household members.
- Ample alternate heating methods such as fireplaces or wood/coal burning stoves — if you have a fireplace make sure to have plenty of wood and other things in case the Shelter in Place lasts longer than expected.
God Bless us everyone, until next week stay warm everyone.