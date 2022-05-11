When I think about my mother and all the other good mothers out there, I think about a rose because a rose is a beautiful flower but it had a hard way to go to get there.
Don’t know why, but I just do and I hope this will help you understand why I think this way.
I think if I had to name a flower for mothers, I would choose a rose. Roses are beautiful flowers but if you don’t watch how you handle them you can get a thorn. Our mothers each have a unique beauty just like the roses do.
The bloom is what a good mother becomes but the stem shows the struggles it took for her to get there. Mothers are the givers of life. When I think of mothers, I think about the beauty that lies within each of them.
Yes, the bloom is the prettiest part but, but we need to look at the bloom and the stem. The bloom is what a good mother becomes but the stem reflects what it took to get there. The stem has thorns on it and those thorns are not something we think about when we talk of the beauty of the rose. Let me begin with what I learned about a mother’s love by way of thorns.
Webster’s dictionary defines a thorn as “a very short, hard, leafless stem with a sharp point; a source of constant trouble or irritation.”
It is the thorns of life that often shapes us for the better if we allow God’s grace to intervene or for the worse if we default to handling them ourselves. We easily give God the praise for the bloom, but we do not think to praise Him for the thorns — those bad times that he brings us through. If we take time to reflect on the thorns, we come to a better place to be able to enjoy the bloom.
The first thorn that comes to my mind was her love of God. She went through many thorns due to not agreeing with some of the things people were staying and treating other people. And, because of this she lost some of her friends, had to move away from family and friends.
But she stuck with what she knew would work for her and keep her close to God. These qualities she instilled in us so we could grow and prosper in this world and stay close to God.
The next thorn my mother had to deal with was hunger. There were four of us kids and things were hard so food sometimes got in short supply. We didn’t always have what we wanted to eat but we did eat something every night — and mom would always wait to last before she would sit down to eat because she had to make sure we had enough.
It was by God’s Grace that we survived and had food every night to eat. This was a sacrifice she made for us because of her mother’s love.
The third thorn that she had to deal with from time to time was health. She had some childhood diseases that slowed her down and by the time they got those figured out; she was old enough to have children. She had four of us — three girls and one boy.
Then was the stress of raising four children, managing the house, and making sure we all had what we needed. In time all this took a toll on her and her health. But she would not have it any other way. Jesus told Paul that “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is perfected in weakness.” She had faith that she would survive or God would take her home. We all look forward to seeing our loved ones who have passed but it is our job to constantly be ready.
So in closing I would like to remind all of the mother’s that God has heard your prayers for your children.
Parents — don’t give up on your children. They love you and need the prayers and guidance you give them. Be sure to thank you mother for giving you life and pray that God’s richest blessings will be for your mother.
Until we’re together again — God bless us everyone.
