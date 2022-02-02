Just look at all the new plagues going around the world today. How many of us have lost family due to the strange illnesses going around the world?
Not only are there these killer diseases but there is the disease of addiction, alcohol, and a lot of other physical and mental diseases affecting people everywhere. The numbers are getting great and they are increasing every day.
I know every country is rushing trying to find a cure, a vaccine, or some way to control these things. If you turn to the Book of Exodus in the Bible, you will read about something like this going around. Then too, God was trying to teach the people in charge a lesson as to who the REAL boss of the world is — HIM!
God sent Moses to tell Pharaoh to free the Israelites. Pharaoh’s heart was hardened and he refused. Moses then called down the wrath of God to change Pharaoh’s heart. It took ten (10) plagues and a lot of deaths — including the son of Pharaoh — before he would let God’s people go free. Pharaoh changed his mind after they left but God took care of that problem too. I sure we listen to what God is trying to tell us today.
When Jesus did His healing, it did not matter who or where the people came from. But today that is very different. Today it seems like those with the most money get the best care and the poor are given the least care possible.
Even the diseases have classes — some are “acceptable” and others are looked down upon and pushed to the side. I don’t believe that is what God had planned.
I think we should look to the Bible to see what God and Jesus said about these things:
- Exodus 15:26 — If you will diligently listen to the voice of the Lord your God, and do that which is right in His eyes, give ear to His commandments, and keep all His statutes — I (God) will put none of the diseases on you that I put on the Egyptians, for I AM the Lord, your healer.
- Jeremiah 17:14 — Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved; for You are my praise.
- Proverbs 17:22 — A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones. How many of us today are living with crushed spirits?
- Psalms 147:3 — He heals the broken hearted and binds up their wounds. This I know personally because without helping me I would not have recovered after my husband passed away.
- In James 5:14m, he tells us that if any among you are sick — call the elders of the church; let them pray over you and anoint you with oil in the name of the Lord. James also tells us to pray one for another because the prayer of the righteous person has great power. Jesus tells us in Mark 10:27 — “With man it is impossible. But all things are possible with God.”
Each night we need to pray for all those who are sick, pray for our family and friends, pray for our country and for the world. All of these areas need our prayers so God will work to make things better.
On a more personal note — I want all of my friends in and around Wayne to know how much I miss them. I am so happy to be back writing for the Wayne County News. At the bottom of my columns you will find my email address if you have prayer requests that you want put in my columns.
That way more people will be praying for them and they will appreciate all the prayers. Also if you miss the recipes for the church ladies; let me know and I’ll put some of those in too.
God Bless us, everyone.