Today, I’d like to talk with you about depression in our seniors. I feel like I can talk on this subject, because at times I suffer with it myself. I will give you the clinical reasons for senior depression and I’ll talk with you about how it is from my stand point.
Health problems are a major concern for all seniors. As you age there are going to be a list of health problems that will be cropping up from time to time.
These can slow you down, make you tired, and interfere with your ability to do the things you want to do. I know I have a real hard problem with this. I have always been a very independent person and having to ask for help is hard for me.
Weakened sense of purpose is another big problem. By now, you’ve probably retired, your children are grown and on their own, and you may have lost your spouse. All sad things but that leaves you a lot of time to set around and wonder what you are supposed to do now.
I know after my husband passed away, I felt like I had no purpose anymore. My kids were grown and had families of their own, my husband was gone, didn’t have to go to work anymore so why was I hanging around? Actually the only thing during this period that kept me going was my two dogs. They still needed me and they were like my babies.
Along with the weakness and sense of lose comes loneliness. You’ve lost loved ones — husbands or wives, parents, children are grown and on their own, and you don’t have the people you used to work with to talk to and laugh with anymore. I have times when I barely get out of my apartment. Just sit, watch TV, and talk to my dog.
Loneliness can cause dementia and we know where that can lead. Not a very exciting life, is it? I know I’m not the only one who does this and I also know there are some seniors who keep themselves busy all the time. To those — I say good for you.
Next up is change of income. I know I’m not the only one who feels this way, but Social Security is not the life line it is supposed to be. Don’t get me wrong, I couldn’t live without mine but it is a big cut down from what we made while we were working.
And, if you and your husband gets it; he passes away you will lose most (up to 90%) of his income. This is if you both worked and were getting checks from social security. There will come times when you wonder if you can get your medicine or get very many groceries this month. Anyone out there know what I’m talking about? Just what you need — more stress.
I think this next one is a big problem for just about everyone — fear of dying. The older you get the more you think of these things. No one likes to think of dying alone or if it be painful or will you have to suffer. These are not good things to have to think about.
Then there are the expenses involved with this situation. Will you have enough to pay your final expenses? Will you family have to pay? How will they feel about that? Most young people don’t figure they need life insurance so they don’t get it until they are older. The one thing you should know is the older you get — the more it cost and most seniors don’t have the extra money for that.
Is it just me or do other people worry about these things?
Some signs of depression that seniors deal with are lack of energy, confusion, grumpiness, irritability, mood changes, and forgetfulness... sounds a lot like Alzheimer’s, doesn’t it?
My daughter thinks I’m grumpy all the time. Really I’m not but I have days now where I don’t feel well and I tend to tire easier than I used to. I have mobility problems now too so I can’t get around as much as I used to.
There are a few things I do to try to keep my mind from slipping too quickly — I’m on my computer a lot looking up things or playing games to keep my mind sharp.
I have a couple of good friends come over every once in a while for a little get together. And I get out when I can with my daughter to shop or have dinner.
There are things you can do to help with senior depression and the most important one is to talk with your doctor about it.
Get their opinion on it and maybe a prescription to help. Try your best to stay active as long as possible.
If you’re able — volunteer somewhere; Hospice can always use volunteers.
Don’t forget to go to church when you can. The atmosphere there will help with your mood and spending time with God is always a good thing.
I guess that’s it for this week. Since I haven’t heard from any of you on the prayer requests or recipes, I pray all of that is taken care of for you. I’ll be back next week with something new. Send requests to shirleyd2496@live.com.
God bless us, everyone.