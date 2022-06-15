How many of you remember the story of Zacchaeus? It’s not just a popular story among Sunday School children, it’s a wonderful example of God’s grace and love.
We can see in this story not only a glimpse of the love Christ has for sinners, but also the results that can come from such love. Not only does Christ have a love for sinners, it shows the results that can come from such love.
Let me give you a little background on Zacchaeus. He was the chief tax collector in the area. And, because of this the Jewish community would have hated him because he collected taxes for Rome. Collecting taxes for Rome caused Zacchaeus to be viewed as a traitor and a wicked sinner. And because he was a Jew, the Romans would also have a great disdain for him.
I’m sure he didn’t get along well with his co-workers because he was probably ripping them off as well. I’m sure he felt a sense of power.
As a small person, he probably had a hard time in dealing with “normal” people. As chief tax collector, he had power but actually he was more like a despised thief, sort of a loan shark, who used his power to extort his own people in order to get rich and keep the people angry at him as well as the Romans.
Jesus was passing through Jericho and as he came to the place where Zacchaeus was in the tree; He told him to come down. Jesus also told him that He must stay at his house today. Now this really puzzled the rest of the crowd. Why would Jesus want to spend the day with such a man? Jesus knew if he could change Zacchaeus the others in that town would seek the same forgiveness and closeness with Jesus.
I’m sure that Zacchaeus must have been absolutely shocked by the fact that Jesus actually wanted to spend time with him. When Jesus called to him to come down, he hurried down and received Jesus. Jesus came to Zacchaeus not to urge him to give back all he had taken; He came as a response to grace.
“A grateful heart is a generous heart, and a generous heart is a liberated heart. It is no coincidence that the very thing to which Zacchaeus was most enslaved — money — is the very thing that he was inspired to give away so freely.”
Sadly, too many Christians talk about grace using countless conditions to receive it. They add all kinds of “ifs”, “ands”, “buts,” to receive God’s grace. Most people will agree that grace is important but they tend to put their own twist on what they think grace is and how you get it. In reality, grace is not earned by doing one thing or another. Grace is freely given by God because He loves us.
In a lot of cases, disobedience runs rampant today. This is not a result of too much grace but instead it is the result of a failure to grasp how deep God’s love for us flows even in the midst of our sin and selfishness. Grace and obedience aren’t enemies, they are not at odds with each other as some claim. They are actually allies, just look at Zacchaeus for example.
The crowd could not believe that Jesus went to be the guess of such a lowly, sinful man as Zacchaeus. Can you imagine how the story about this would read in today’s papers? They changed the way they looked at Jesus. He must be as guilty as the tax collector! “Guilt by association” runs rampant in the Church today. It’s a sad thing and I believe it is one of the reasons church attendance has gone down in today’s churches.
In dealing with Zacchaeus, Jesus left no room for guessing when it came to what His mission was. Jesus said these words, “Today salvation has come to this house, since he is also a son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.” (Luke 19:9-10). By doing and saying this, Jesus was relating to the sinner and showing His love to those who deserve it the least.
One last thing — when you start being honest about who you are, when you realize there is no good in you apart from God’s grace and there never will be, when you understand the freedom found in the Gospel — then you will understand that you are nothing more than a sinner in constant need of a Savior. Then you will finally starting to get an idea of what true grace really is.
I have a couple of prayer requests this week — Donnie Blankenship is in need or prayer for his back. He hurt it last week and the pain is really causing him a lot of trouble. Also, I’d like to request prayer for my brother in law — Jimmy Sites. Jimmy is in a nursing home and has been having a few new problems. Please pray for my daughter, Patty. She is under a lot of stress and depression right now. Pray for Jesse and Geraldine Smith.
God Bless us until we’re together again.
Shirley Danysh is a former Wayne County resident living in Ohio, but still considers Wayne her home.