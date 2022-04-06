Easter is close upon us and I’d like to talk to you today about how even our darkest hours, God gives us hope to go on.
Imagine if you can how the followers of Jesus felt after Jesus went to the cross. They had placed all of their hope in him, and now he was dead. They believed he was the Messiah and they thought he would change the world. Now what was they supposed to do?
He was gone — or was he? Mary went to the tomb and found the tomb empty. She thought they had moved him or worse. Then she remembered what he told them — that in three days he would arise. She knew she had to get back to tell the others this wonderful news.
Easter is the reminder that because Jesus is alive, we have hope.
I would like you to go back with me to the days before Jesus was crucified. Let’s look at this through the eyes of the disciples. They had placed all their hopes and dreams in the coming Kingdom that Jesus promised them. A few days later, they saw their dreams come crashing down as the body of Jesus came down from the cross and laid in the tomb.
Did you know that unrealized hope may be the most painful things that we go through in life? When you lose hope — nothing else seem important anymore.
You don’t know which way to turn, you wonder if all the effort you put in was worth it, and the injury to your spirit is heartbreaking.
I’m sure all of us could use a little renewed hope today. We know what the Bible says about the world in Jesus’ time and I’m pretty sure we can say today is much worse. Sin has taken over nearly everything in the world.
We can’t even keep it away from our children anymore. We need the renewed hope that Jesus spoke of and we need it now.
Hope can appear when we least expect it. We tend to look at what is missing in a situation when we should be looking for what is there.
Mary saw an empty tomb and didn’t see the two angels standing there. This happens to us when we lose hope. It is so easy to think about what is missing or what didn’t happen, when what we should do is think about what is still there.
Is your Faith still there? Do you believe that Jesus died on the cross to pay for your sins? Do you believe he arose and is coming back for His followers?
If you do believe this, then the time is now to start preparing for his return. We can take a lesson from our kids at Easter. You know that no matter how many times we hide those eggs, the kids will squeal and never stop looking until the last egg is found. Hope can be found if we keep our eyes open for it and never stop searching.
Just as spring is the rebirth of our spring flowers and all the wonderful things that will happen from then on. Spring always comes just at the right time to bring life to a barren land — as Jesus brings life to those who are lost in the world today. he has gone to be with His Father but His Spirit still lives here today — ready to save us and help us through our troubles.
All we have to do is ask for his forgiveness and do the things he said we should do so we can be in heaven with him and his father when we leave this world.
The Easter story shows us even in our darkest hours, there is hope for a new beginning.
Easter is a time when we can look at Jesus face to face and hear him call us by name; this gives us Hope again that Jesus is still alive. he is still alive, he still wants to help us, he still loves us, and he is still waiting for us to realize he is here for us; no matter what the problem is.
By Jesus rising from the dead, he showed us that death was not final. Jesus showed he had power and sway over death — death did not have the last word or the final say — Jesus did. This is something we can rejoice with and give him thanks for. If Jesus can overcome death, there is nothing in our lives that he cannot defeat and overcome.
I am thankful for Easter and for what Jesus did for me. I urge every one of you to believe that Jesus arose from the dead and lives in heaven today. he is waiting on you to give your life to him so he can share the wonders of heaven with you when the time comes.
