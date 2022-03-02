I know a lot of my readers attend church and read their Bibles regularly, and that’s why wanted to write about this today. The Book of Revelation was written by St. John while he was a prisoner on the island of Patmos. Today I want to give you some examples of how these things are playing out in our world today.
I will list some of the signs that have been and will happen in our time. You will see how frightening this is and how it will play out. I pray you will heed these warning signs and check them out with what the Bible says in the Book of Revelation.
- War against truth — the governments of the world are requesting more control over speech on the internet
- Cashless Society — the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology releases research on a Central Bank Digital currency. Have you noticed how few people actually carry cash anymore? All purchases are made by card now days.
- As in the days of Sodom — the number of adults (and now children) identify as LGBT (this has doubled in the last ten years). Commercials show this on TV and the number of these is increasing. Even in our schools — they are telling kids it is okay to be whatever sex you want. Is this something you want your child to learn? Many people feel that this is against Bible teaching.
- Big Brother is watching — have you noticed the increasing number of “security” cameras there are almost everywhere? Our every movement is watched and recorded by different groups without our knowledge. They want to know and in some cases “control” everything we do.
- Putin and his allies say the only way to have peace with the US is with the New World Order
- Mass animal deaths — off the Yorkshire coast of England there was a mass die off of sea creatures. No one knows why.
- War against truth — Biden makes plea to Media outlets to “Deal with all the Misinformation going out to the public”.
- Russia warns US of possible military response if America threatens the security balance in Europe.
- Distress of Nations — violent protests break out in different parts of the world over demand that mandates everyone must get vaccinated. These new viruses are going worldwide in no time and millions are dying. But there have also been millions who have died because of the vaccines. Could these vaccines be the precursor to the Mark of the Beast?
I urge all of my readers to go to their Bibles and read the Book of Revelation. When you do, you will see how the events stated there are happening in our world today.
You think things in the world are bad now? They will only get worse as our end times gets closer.
I have a couple of prayer requests this week and I would greatly appreciate it if everyone would add these people to your prayer lists.
A young man who has multiple disabilities has to have surgery on March 11 and he asked me to pray for him — his name is Ty; a dear friend of mine who has many medical problems has fallen and injured her arm — her name is Tammy Davis, so please pray for her too.
I was hoping to give you a more uplifting column this week but these things are getting worse on a daily basis and it was put on my heart to let people know what is happening. I pray everyone is safe and sound and God is taking care of you. Until next week.
God bless us everyone.