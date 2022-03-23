Is it just me or do all older people feel this way?
Things that used to go right by me — now drive me nuts some days. Things like the weather, loud kids carrying on, telemarketers calling a hundred times a day and the worse thing — I think — is getting upset with myself because I can’t do a lot of the things I used to do.
Sometimes I feel like I’m falling apart and then every once in a while, I get a period where I feel human again. I have days where I sit and think about how much I’ve missed over the last 15 years.
Loved ones who have crossed over during this time, so much loneliness, so much worry because of my health. I have been going downhill pretty fast these last few years and I’m not active much anymore.
In my mind, I still feel like I’m 18 or 20 some days. But, my body reminds me that I’m an old lady who is falling apart and can’t do much anymore. That makes me so sad. I think I can do some of the things I used to do but if I try — I usually hurt myself and end up in worse shape than I was before.
I don’t write this so people will feel sorry for me. I write to vent sometimes and to get things off my chest.
I know there are people out there who have no idea what I’m talking about. They say I should be grateful to be alive. Well, I am, but I want them to understand some of what goes on in an older person’s head while they sit all alone and wonder where their life went.
I’ve had a full life — I’ve loved and lost, raised four children, worked many different jobs, had some friends that I thought were good friends and friends who still care about me after over 20 years. I was married twice — first to the man who fathered my children and then to a wonderful guy who was at the Barboursville Veterans Home — where I used to volunteer.
He was a Vietnam veteran and it seemed like we clicked right off — he needed me as much as I needed someone.
I know this will sound strange to some people, but I honestly loved them both so much. I was married to my first husband for 30 years — he died of heart failure.
I only had my second husband for 6 ½ years — he died of lung cancer. I cared for both of them until their last breath. I took my marriage vows very seriously — until death do us part.
It’s been 15 years since he passed and I’ve been alone ever since. My sister told me that she could not see me without a man in my life. She didn’t understand that when the last one passed — he took my heart with him and I feel like I have nothing left to share with another man. I felt like my heart was empty and my spirit was so very tired.
I guess that’s why I’ve gotten where I am now. My children are all grown and have families of their own.
They are so busy with their lives that I sometimes think they forget about me. So, I sit here with my dog and stare at the walls.
No matter how many blinds I open or doors I open — my apartment seems to stay dark some days. I’m getting used to the dark but on some days it makes me so sad that I just shut down for the day.
I know God is here with me in the dark but sometimes He has other things to take care of and I’m alone. I thank Him every night for all the blessings He’s given me and I thank Him for always being here when I need Him. I pray no one else has to go through this but I know they do and they will. My wish for you — may God always be there when you need Him too.
Prayer Requests for this week include Leahrae Thompson, C. J. Adkins, Christopher Hesson, Tammy Davis and Barbara Ray. They all need your prayers this week.
I’m sure there are many more out there that are in need of prayers also. If you know anyone who you’d like to include on my prayer list — just email me their name and I will put them on my prayer list.
Until next week, God Bless us everyone.
Shirley Danysh is a former Wayne County resident living in Ohio, but still considers Wayne her home.