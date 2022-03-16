I spent most of the day Sunday researching some very interesting Bible facts to share with you. So, whether you know your scriptures by chapter and verse or you rarely take a peek at the good book, these Bible facts may surprise you.
- Over 100 million copies of the Bible are sold each year.
- The full Bible has been translated into 532 languages. It has also been partially translated into 2,883 languages.
- The Bible is not a single work but a collection of works from a wide variety of authors, such as shepherds, kings, farmers, priests, poets, scribes and fishermen. Authors also include traitors, embezzlers, adulterers, murders and auditors.
- The King James Bible contains 788,258 words, 31,102 verses, 1,189 chapters and 66 books.
- The longest book in the Bible is Psalm 119 and the shortest book in the Bible is Psalm 117, with just two verses.
- Women are more likely than men, older people are more likely than younger people and African Americans are more likely than other races to read the Bible.
- The longest word in the Bible is “Mahershalalhashbaz” in Isaiah 8:3.
- It took over 1,000 years to write the Old Testament, the New Testament was written within a period of 50 to 75 years.
- The Bible started the tradition of three major world religions: Christianity, Judaism and Islam.
- Some of the men who either translated, first printed the New Testament in English were John Wycliffe and William Tyndale.
- The first authorized Bible printed in English is the Great Bible of 1539. King Henry VIII of England declared it should be read aloud during the church services in the Church of England.
- The Geneva Bible is the first Bible to use numbered verses. It is also the Bible Shakespeare used and the one that the Pilgrims brought to America in 1620.
- The Bible is the bestselling book in history with total sales exceeding 5 billion copies.
- Contrary to most opinions, Jesus was not an only child. He had at least four brothers that were mentioned by name and two unnamed sisters.
- There are 93 women who speak in the Bible, 49 of whom are named. They speak a total of 14,056 words, or about 1.1% of the Bible. There are a total of 188 women in the Bible.
- The last word in the Bible is Amen.
I was able to get a lot of these facts from Reader’s Digest and also from the FactRetriever.com web site. It was a very interesting search and I really enjoyed all the interesting facts I found. I hope you enjoy it also.
