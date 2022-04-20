Have you ever wondered how Satan and his demons reacted when Jesus went to the cross?
I think the party they throw must have been something to behold. They thought they had won and Jesus was gone forever. Little did they know — Jesus had the power and authority to conquer both death and the grave.
Even the people of that day were sure He was gone forever. How very wrong they were and how wrong are those today who think He didn’t really die on that cross.
Three days after Jesus went to the cross and was laid in the tomb, he arose! Oh, the disappointment that must have been felt when all in hell realized that Jesus was alive! He was alive and walking the earth, helping those He could, talking to his disciples and showing himself to others to prove he was alive. Jesus had to prove that He did not come as one on a vacation — he came to take the punishment we deserved and died on the cross in our place. Jesus was made master over all because he arose from the dead — no one had done that before or since. This one thing makes Christianity so unique and is the building block of our faith.
I know we’ve all heard this story many times and I hope we never get tired of hearing it. How amazing it is to know that death could not hold the lord of life! Jesus is alive today — sitting at the right hand of God. 1 John 4:9 we can see how much God loved us — he sent his only son into the world so we may live through
Him. God did not leave Jesus in the tomb and us in despair; he raised Jesus from the grave so that we might live through him! We should thank him every day for this amazing gift. Can you love each other as God loved us? This is what he wants us to do.
The Resurrection of Jesus gives us a great thing... hope. We have hope because Jesus rose from the dead. I like the hymn, “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.” The resurrection of Jesus gives us hope for today, tomorrow, and for eternity. And if worse comes to worse and we die — we know that is not the end. We’ll finally be able to see the Lord with our own eyes. Most people fear death because it seems so final and so horrible. But the resurrection of Jesus gives us hope in something greater, something better, and something eternal. We know that because Jesus lives, we have the promise of eternal life if we have given ourselves to him in this life.
We need to realize that Jesus is alive today and he is here with us through the power of the Holy Spirit. And because of that power, he will be with us in our daily lives and he is available to us whenever we need him.
I personally find comfort in knowing he is here with me and He did not leave me alone to fend for myself. This gives me a sense of calm because I know Jesus is bigger than any of my problems. It is my prayer that you would know the risen lord Jesus and invite him into your life as well. This simple message — he is alive — is the greatest thing we were ever given.
There are many out there needing our prayers and I humbly ask that each of you prayer for those you know and for the world as a whole.
