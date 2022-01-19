Are you getting so set in your ways that you don’t want to try something new? Do you feel like you have nothing to offer? I want you to shake those cobwebs out of your head and listen about how you can become someone really important to a family facing a terminal illness. That’s right; I want to talk with you about becoming a Hospice volunteer.
The following is a list of reasons why some people volunteer:
- Help others
- Make a difference
- Find a purpose
- Enjoy a meaningful conversation
- Connect with your community
- Feel involved
- Contribute to a cause that you care about
- Use your skills in a productive way
- Develop new skills
- Meet new people
- Explore new areas of interest
- Impress your mom
- Impress yourself
- Expand your horizons
- Get out of the house
- Make new friends
- Strengthen your resume
- Feel better about yourself
My reason for becoming a Hospice volunteer was to pay them back for the wonderful care they gave my husband
Haven’t you ever felt passionately about something? Ever have a desire to expand your horizons and do something new? Have skills that you are not using right now? Looking for a way to feel productive again? How about wanting to feel better about yourself? Who hasn’t been there at least once or twice?
If you have answered one or more of these questions, then you are the person we may be looking for to volunteer.
Hospice has many different areas that use volunteers in the care of their patients. I know we could find a place for you — if you would only extend your boundaries just a little.
The joy and satisfaction you get from being a Hospice volunteer is worth more than gold. You make friends, your self esteem is given a lift as you are recognized for the efforts you make to help your fellow man and just think how happy your family would be if you received the Volunteer of the Year award from Hospice.
Haven’t you ever wanted to be involved with something bigger than yourself? We should all take a little time to help someone less fortunate than we are. There are families out there going through the worse possible event of their lives and they could use a friendly face every once in a while. Do you like working with children? We have volunteer opportunities in this area as well. Camp Good Grief is held once a year to help children learn how to cope with grief when they’ve lost a family member or friend.
Are you a veteran? Well, we have a program for you too. It’s like the “buddy” plan you had in the military. We’ve found that it is easier for one veteran to talk with another veteran doing times when a shoulder is needed. WV has more veterans per capita than any other state in the US. Can you take a few hours a week out of your busy schedule to help a brother in arms when he is down? We want to be able to show our veterans the honor and respect they deserve on this last battle front.
Maybe you are a little shy about working with people you don’t know. Well, we also have openings for office volunteers. These are the ones who make sure the outlying offices are covered for answering the phone and greeting anyone who might come in for information. Do you have office skills you haven’t used in a while? Hospice has five offices and Hospice House that could use your skills and expertise.
Maybe you are a great idea person and organizer. Our fund raiser volunteers could sure use your skills. Since Hospice of Huntington is a non-profit organization, we rely heavily on fund raisers to maintain our level of care for our patients. I’m sure you’ll work well with our Director of Development, Shelly Betz, on the many fund raisers during the year.
Maybe you’re retired and just can’t handle the sitting around the house. Give yourself a new purpose in life by volunteering to take medical supplies to a patient; sit with a patient while the caregiver has a doctor appointment; or just visit or call once in a while to let the family know they are not in this by themselves. I guarantee you will wonder how you could have missed out on this activity for so long.
Are you a member of the clergy? Many times when patients are facing end of life issues they have things they need to get straight in their spirits. This is where you come in. A clergy member would have to have a request from the family or the patient before a visit could be sit up. Isn’t this a great way to expand the Great Commission?
Now I hope you see that the opportunities are out there but you need to make that move or phone call to get things started.
Being a Hospice Volunteer is the toughest job you’ll ever love and the rewards to your person and to your spirit are worth more than gold or silver.
Please call your local Hospice organization and find out where you can help.