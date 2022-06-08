Today, I’d like to talk with you about healing spiritual wounds. I know we’ve all gone through some of these and many of us still are.
I’m sure we are all aware that we are made up of three different parts — body, soul and spirit. Injuries to the body often hurt but they heal — but injuries to the spirit or to our soul sometimes never heal.
God doesn’t want it to be that way. Paul puts it this way in 1 Thessalonians 5:23, “And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Few people realize that God is in the healing business and he can (and he wants to) heal all our wounds.
How many of you have been hurt or betrayed by a member of the church? We hear all the time in the news about children being abused by priest or church leader. Do they even know how that can affect that child all the days of their life? How about when you go to a pastor or church elder for counseling and before you know it — everyone in the church knows your private demons? These are things we must all be mindful of when dealing with others.
Spiritual wounds often are unseen and can cause us the most suffering.
The people we are closest to have the potential to wound us the most spiritually. When you are wary of someone, you close up — when you trust them you open up. That is why pastors, teachers, doctors, policemen and other “trusted” people can be the best people we ever meet or the worse. Husbands, the person who can hurt you the most is your wife; wives, the person who can hurt you the most is your husband. The same is true with kids/parents, cousins, grandparents and etc.
Some people have the gift of stabbing people where it really hurts. Look at Joab and his cousin Amasa in 2 Samuel 20:9 and 10, “And Joah said to Amasa, Art thou in health, my brother? And Joah took Amasa by the beard with the right hand to kiss him. But Amasa took no heed to the sword in Joah’s hand; so he smote him there within the fifth rib, and shed out his bowels to the ground, and he died.” Joah killed his cousin when he let his guard down. These types of wounds go past the soul, and into the spirit part of man.
We let our guard down around people we trust, thus they are able to smite us down in the deepest part of our being — wounding us spiritually.
Pastors, family members, friends — these are the people who have the greatest ability to hurt us in the deepest part of who we are, because we bare our inner souls to them and let our guards down around them. I know that spiritual wounds hurt and hinder us but they can be healed. A spiritual wound will affect you on a multidimensional level. But, know that in God’s word there are scriptures that deal with this issue.
In Proverbs 18:14 we see this, “A man’s spirit sustains him in sickness, but a crushed spirit — who can bear it?”
The physical body and the spirit are different. The spirit will pick you up when the body is down. But if the spirit is down at the same time — you really have a big problem. Some people because of spiritual wounds cannot deal with the smallest of life’s problems. If your spirit is well you will encourage yourself when things are glum; if your spirit is wounded you will discourage yourself when things come against you.
In Luke 4:18 Jesus said that He was appointed to “Set at liberty them that are bruised.”
A bruise is an outward sign of inner bleeding. That’s why some wounds need spiritual deliverance that only Jesus can provide. Spiritual hearing is damaged by a wounded spirit. And when you are damaged this way, it is very hard to hear from God when you need him the most. Many think is that God is silent when in fact they cannot hear due to having a wounded spirit.
Keys God gives us to spiritual healing
- He acknowledges that he is aware of our suffering and promises to do something about it.
- In Matthew 11:28 Jesus promises us that if we come unto him, He will give us rest. They that wait upon the Lord SHALL renew their strength. These promises from the Lord are a great source of comfort in a believer’s life. Isn’t it time you let God heal your spiritual wounds? Go to him and trust in His word.
Prayer requests
Pray for the homeless to find somewhere to cool off in this heat; pray for the elderly (many of whom have no AC to cool their small apartments; pray for our country as we face the possibility of going into war again; pray for our military who put their lives on the line for all of us; pray for our planet so it will not have to bear the wounds of another world war and pray for God to forgive us as we forgive those who trespass against us.
Without God’s help we are all lost. Remember — if you have prayer requests, please send them to me at shirleyd2496@live.com.
I will put your prayer requests in my column so everyone who reads it can pray for those who need it.
Recipe
Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings: They are so light and so tasty. You can use the flaky butter crescent rolls for a lighter, flakier crust. They are great to share with family and friends or share at a church or club get together. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 1/2 c. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/4 c. melted butter
2 cans crescent rolls
2 Granny Smith apples
1 12-oz. can Mountain Dew
Directions:
Peel, core and cut apples in 8 sections. Wrap around crescent rolls and place in 9” x 13” baking dish. Mix sugar, cinnamon and butter. Pour over apples. Slowly pour Mountain Dew over apples. Bake at 350° F for 45 minutes.
Well, that’s it for this week. I pray that you can find healing for your spirit and encouragement to read God’s word for more uplifting promises.
God bless and keep you until we’re together again.