The Bible says in Matthew 9:29 “According to your faith it will be done unto you.”
What are you expecting God to do in your life? This is the law that God has established. It’s called the Law of Expectation.
The fact is, we tend to get what we expect out of life. We tend to see what we want to see, we tend to hear what we want to hear, we tend to feel the way we expect to feel. God says you get to choose — because “According to your faith it will be done unto you.”
In Hebrews 11:6 it says, “Without faith it is impossible to please God.” God is our Father and God is pleased when we trust him.
That’s why the Bible says without faith it is impossible to please God. If faith is what makes my life rewarding and fulfilling and confident — how does God build my faith? Here’s the secret — God builds our faith by testing it. And, our faith develops as it is tested. You don’t develop your faith just setting on your blessed assurance in church.
Did you realize that God is testing you every moment of your life? Every moment of the day your faith is being tested. Every day you have faith building opportunities. The problem is most of us don’t recognize them when they’re there. We often flunk the test because we don’t realize it is a test and that God is trying to help us grow.
I want to give you the four ways that God tests our faith so that you’ll be aware of them. Actually there are more than these but I just want to cover the most common. And you will probably be tested on every one of them this coming week.
- God tests our faith through difficulties — nothing ever happens by accident in the life of a follower of Jesus Christ. Everything is Father filtered. I’m not saying that God plans all the bad things that may happen to you. A lot of the problems are things other people bring on us. Sometimes God has to custom make a problem to teach you faith, to test you. Like Jonah and the whale. Jonah had no one else to turn to but God to save him. So what should we do when we’re going through difficulties? James 1:2-3 says, “Consider it pure joy…whenever you face trials of many kinds because you that the testing of your faith develops perseverance.”
- God tests our faith through demands — he asks us to do things that are seemingly impossible. There are, just in the New Testament, 1050 commands for believers to obey. Like — “Don’t worry about anything, do good to your enemies, forgive other people, or be thankful in everything. Every time God gives us a command in the Bible it is a demand that is placed on our life and it’s a test. God tests our faith. He does it through difficulties. But, he also does it through demands. These demands that he makes on our lives. I do it just because I trust him. You can find these tests of faith in the Bible. There are a lot of people who want to speak for God. To really find out what God demands you have to read your Bible.
- God tests our faith with dollars — did you know that money is one of the greatest tests of faith in your life? Few people know that money is one of the greatest tests of faith in our lives. Few people understand how God uses our material possessions as a test of character and a test of faith. For many people finances are the greatest of all. Luke 16:11 says this, “If you haven’t been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches?” Paul wrote this in 2 Corinthians 8:7-8, “Excel in the grace of giving. I’m not commanding you but I want to test the sincerity of your love…” This verse says that giving not only tests my faith it also tests the sincerity of your love. God challenges us to compare our sacrifices with others. I want you to evaluate how much faith your giving reveals.
- God tests our faith through delays — do you hate to wait? We tend to want things right now. We hate to wait. Yet a large percent of our lives is spent waiting. Doctor’s offices, red lights, standing in line at the checkout, waiting for supper to be ready, waiting for your turn at the barber — all these things require us to wait. And, we all get angry about it. These are the kinds of things, the trivia of life, and the irritations of life. Yes, God can grow us through those irritating times of waiting — no doubt about it. But the times He really grows us through waiting is the times they’re life tests — like waiting for something you never wanted to wait for. Have you ever been in a hurrying for God to answer a prayer for you? It’s at these times that God gets to see what’s really in our heart. While we are waiting, we need to realize that God is there. He does not leave us alone. It may just be a test. God acts on behalf of those who wait for Him — Isaiah 64:4. Remember this — while you are waiting, God is working. You are not waiting alone. God is working behind the scenes — in your heart and in other people’s hearts that you can’t even see.
You might need to pray specifically, “Father, by faith I’m going to begin rejoicing continually no matter what happens because I know that You’re in control.” In faith we can receive these things — all we have to do is make sure we are doing what we need to do and grow in faith in God every day.
I have two prayer requests this week. My brother-in-law, Jimmy Sites, has not been feeling well and is in need of prayer. Also a dear friend, Johnnie Evans has been sick and is need of prayer. Please also add Wayne County’s Steele Merritt and the Merritt family to your list.
Until we’re together again — God bless us everyone.