My sister read my blog and informed me that I had left out some very important information... My faith in God and how he helped me get through the dark times in my life.
So, I’m going to explain some of how my faith in God has helped me get through the loss of my second husband and get back on the right track for this period of my life.
I guess I should go back to before I met my second husband to show you how God can work. For six months I had been praying and thanking God for my new husband — then I met him that Friday at the Veterans Home. He had left Texas six months prior to our meeting not really caring where he would end up. God had a plan and put him right in a place where we could met and fall in love.
I totally believe that it was God telling me not to leave the Veterans Home that day I wanted to leave. God also pulled me out of my morbid depression after my husband passed away. I remember what happened so well... It was like God thumped me on the head and said, “IT”S NOT your time! I have more work for you to do!”
Well, I don’t mind telling you that really got my attention. Of course, finding out what work I had to do took awhile. I guess God wanted to make sure I was ready before He opened doors for me.
The first door to open for me was becoming a Hospice volunteer. I signed up, took the required classes, met some wonderful ladies, and became friends with my strongest supporter and my best cheering section — my dearest friend, Lisa.
Before you knew it, I was a Volunteer Ambassador in charge of the Wayne County office. I knew several of the people who worked there because they had helped take care of my husband. We became like family.
Another door that was partly opened before, but was fully opened, was my acceptance at church. My church family is always there when I need them. They are the most loving, caring people I know. To my surprise, they often help me even before I can say a word. The ways they have helped are too numerous to mention here.
The next door that was opened to me was by a wonderful lady that Mr. Jesse introduced me to, Bonnie Robinson. Bonnie was working as a free lance writer for the Wayne County News. Bonnie and I became good friends and one day, she asked me if I would like to write a column in the paper. I was shocked and very excited. I have always loved to write but never had any formal training at it. And so, my column “A View from the Pew” was born. It is about church and what is going on there plus I put in a recipe for the ladies to help them out. It didn’t take long for my column to become very popular — even as far away as Connecticut.
So you see, it pays to listen when God speaks to you. I have several “jobs” I do now and I love every one of them. They have helped me regain my self worth and my purpose in life. I thank God every day for showing me just how much He loves me and how He is always with me even in my darkest hours.
Just thought I would put this in so the ladies around Wayne County would remember my old column.
Recipe
Sheepherder’s Breakfast
¾ pound of bacon strips, finely chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
1 package (30 oz.) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes — thawed
8 large eggs