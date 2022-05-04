God say, love one another as I love you.
God loves us more than anyone else can in this world.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.
God loved us so much that He created this wonderful world for us to live in. But man has made a mess of it so the beautiful garden God made is very hard to find anymore.
If you believe in God, and trust in God, we will have a greater life than you can have here on earth today.
There is nothing as immeasurable or important as God’s love. Just consider the magnitude of that statement.
God’s love is unconditional — we love him because he first loved us. God’s love is not influenced by anything we say or do. God wants us to live for eternity in heaven with him and Jesus.
God does not love us because we are valuable — we are valuable because God loves us. The only condition to God’s love we need to remember just how much God and Jesus loved us and follow his commandments.
No matter what your life has been like, he still loves you. The real question is — how much do you love God?
God never stops loving you. I know sometimes it seems that God is so far away from us — we are the ones who moved away from God. He is so close to us that he always hears our prayers. We need to come back to God so he can show us that He still loves us.
After all he gave his only son to pay for our sins on the cross. What have you given him? Do you follow His commandments? Do you love one another as He loves you? God’s love for us is from eternity; without beginning and without ending.
Romans 8:38-39 tells us “I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in creation, will be able to separate us from the Love of God that is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.”
We are not to judge — that is God’s job. We are not to condemn — for their souls will do that for them. We are supposed to love them as God has loved us. The love of God, with arms extended on a cross, bars the way to hell — that’s how much God loves us all.
His love is never failing and He is only a prayer away. Won’t you do your best to love others as God loves you? You know God wants you to.
There have not been many prayer requests coming in and so I am wondering if you’d like me to continue this part of my column. I promise if you put someone’s name on our prayer list — many will be praying for that person. I know it helps, as it has helped me on several occasions.
There is one gentleman who lives a couple apartments down from me — he is 90 years old he fell and broke his hip. He is a Christian man who knows his Bible and shares it with anyone who will allow him to talk. His name is Frank Jones and I know he would greatly appreciate your prayers.
So until next week, God bless us one and all.