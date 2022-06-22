Today I want to talk with you about a couple people who I think are worth more than all the gold and silver in the world.
Their names are Jesse and Geraldine Smith — whom many of you may know as life time residents of Wayne County. They are very special people and I love them dearly.
I met them shortly after my husband and I bought a house and moved to Wayne. It didn’t take long for them to become our best friends. You cannot find nicer, more caring people anywhere. They could always be counted on to help you in any way they could. They came to my rescue several times and I thank God for them every day.
Seeing how both my husband and Mr. Jesse had Native American blood, they spent a lot of time together. They worked on crafts together, talked about their Native heritage and become great friends. Mr. Jesse is a great teacher and respected Elder to the local Native groups in the area. My husband — Soaring Eagle learned a lot from him also.
When my husband passed away, not only was it hard on me but Mr. Jesse also had a hard time — he had lost his best friend. Both Mr. Jesse and Ms. G (my nickname for her) mourned with me and helped me through all the arrangements for my husband’s arrangements. I was not in any shape to try to do that alone.
They would always stop on their way to the store to see if I needed anything or if there was anything they could do for me. On Sunday we’d go to church together then afterward they would take me out to dinner. We always had such a great time. I don’t believe you could find two better people anywhere.
Mr. Jesse is an Air Force/Navy veteran. He served four tours in Vietnam. After he retired from the military, he took training to become a Deputy Sheriff of Wayne County. He was always helping anyone he could with whatever he could do for them.
Now, let’s talk some about Miss G.
She is an amazing woman. She stayed at home to raise her children and went through the loss of a young son while Mr. Jesse was in Vietnam. It was very hard on her but she made it through to become the wonderful lady she is today.
Miss G is wonderful at crocheting. She has made me several wonderful gifts. She used to sell her things at Fall Fest every year. Mr. Jesse and Miss G had a booth during the Wayne Fall Fest for many years. Everyone looked forward to stopping by to talk and laugh with them.
When I had to move out here to Ohio, I missed them more than I can say. I felt like I was half a world away from my best friends. This was awful hard on me because I missed them so much. I tried to keep in touch with them but this made me miss them more.
I’m a very emotional person, so I cried because I missed them so much. I continue to pray for them every night. I’ve been up here in Ohio for nearly seven years and I’m so afraid something will happen to them and I’ll lose them forever.
That’s why I am planning to come down sometime after my grandson leaves for college. That way my daughter can drive me so I can spend some time with them. I think this visit would be wonderful for me and for them.
Now days they can’t do much anymore. They don’t get out much as they don’t drive now. Ms. G goes to the Senior Center when she can. I would lose my mind if something would happen to either of them. They have been so important in my life and I can never repay them.
If Wayne gave out a Citizen of the Year award, these two should get it first. So many people have been helped by them. They make everything special just because of all the help they have done for others. If you know them or they have helped you in some way back in the day — let them know how important they are or have been to you.
Love you Mr. Jesse and Ms. G!
God bless us everyone.