3) When Jesus was sitting on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to him saying, tell us when shall these things will be and what signs of thy coming and the end of the world?
4) Jesus said to them — take heed that no man deceive you.
5) For many will come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.
6) And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars; see that ye are not troubled; for these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.
7) For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there shall be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in divers places.
8) All these things are the beginning of sorrows.
9) Then shall they deliver you up to be effected, and shall kill you; and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake.
10) And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.
11) And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.
12) And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many will wax cold.
13) But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.
14) And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in the entire world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.
Many ask how they prepare. Jesus didn’t want people to get wrapped up in the signs — he wants them to focus on the goal.
Our ultimate goal is for us to survive the terrible things that were predicted to happen and end up in Heaven. Paul said there is no other name under heaven given to men by whom we must be saved. We need the righteousness of Christ through faith in him.
God hasn’t changed his mind — the way to salvation is still the same today as it was in Adam and Eve’s time. We need to be on our guard; because all the things that were foretold long ago will come to be. We need to keep reading his Word, and do the things he said for us to do.
It is in God’s word that he assures us that he still loves us and that everything is under his control.
Prayer Requests
Brock Osborne, Jesse and Geraldine Smith, Laura Moore, myself — as I am having some more medical problems, pray for our military, our country, and our world — things are getting so bad.