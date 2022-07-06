I want you to know how much I appreciate your readership. I have a confession to make, I’m 74 years old and I have several medical problems.
These medical problems sometimes put me down for a while. That is the reason I haven’t sent in my column a couple of times. There will, I’m sure, be times that I have a problem from time to time. I hope you all will pray for me when this happens.
I loved living in Wayne County and I made some great friends there. Friends who I still pray about and care about very much. The reason I had to move up to Circleville, OH is because I needed help with doctor’s appointments, shopping, and etc.
This is because I could no longer drive and needed help from time to time.
I have four children — three of them have full time jobs so they could not always come to my rescue. My other daughter lives up here in Circleville and she said if I moved up here that she would help me anyway she could.
So, she came and loaded me up and moved me into a very nice garden apart in a senior citizen apartment complex.
My apartment is only five minutes from where my daughter lives.
I don’t know about you but it was a shock to me when I could no longer do the things I used to do. At first it made me very depressed, but I finally got to realize that I should do what I can and let God handle the rest. I am thankful that I can count on God when things get too much for me.
Most of the people up here don’t socialize much. But I found two ladies from down home (one from West Virgina and one from Kentucky). We became good friends and enjoy each other’s company. We share stories, laugh about things, share meals together, and so on.
Please know that I miss all of my friends in Wayne County. I especially miss Mr. Jesse, Ms. G. and the those who attend Garrett’s Creek Community Church. God and these people help me get through a very hard time when my husband passed away.
I don’t believe I could have made it without the prayers and help from these wonderful people.
I know this is sort of short but my hands are hurting from gout. I hope you will continue to read my column when I’m able to send one in and pray for me so I won’t have too much trouble — at least for a while.
God bless each and everyone of you, until we’re together again.
Shirley Danysh is a former Wayne County resident living in Ohio, but still considers Wayne her home.