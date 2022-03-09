Once again, God has put a major concern on my heart.
I’m sure you all know the Ten Commandments and what I want to talk with you about today is one of them. Has anyone else noticed how bad Greed is getting in this world?
The commandment says thou shall not covet — that means desire, envy, greed, jealousy, and lust. This can be directed toward people, possessions, things, and of course, money. The Bible tells us that Covetousness is the mother of all sins. All 9 of the previous commandments are rooted in it. So, let’s take a closer look at this subject.
How many people do you know that have an excessive desire for something they don’t have? There is nothing wrong with wanting some things like something better for your family. But this is an excessive desire that compromises your convictions to gain something for yourself.
It is also an envious desire for what someone else has — desiring what they have to be yours. The other commandments deal with actions, but this one deals with attitude. The others are about behavior, but this one is about our mind. How many of us can say they do not think about something they want? The main thing here is NOT to want what someone else has.
Let’s look at some things about covetousness:
The Sin of covetousness — Paul tells us that men are filled with all manner of sins — covetousness is near the top of that list. Achan desired silver, gold and other riches — knowing there was nothing to be spared from the battle of Jericho was to be saved but he took some of them for himself. Not only was he killed but his sons, his daughters, oxen, donkeys, and sheep also died as a result.
David desired Bathsheba — leading him into adultery and the murder of her husband.
Ahad desired the vineyard of Nabeth, and it led him and Jezebel to compound that sin by lying, then taking God’s name in vain.
A deceiving sin — usually the covetous person doesn’t realize they are that way. Never in known history has anyone repented of the sin of covetousness.
Covetousness is a damning sin — No covetousness man hath any inheritance in the Kingdom of Christ and of God.
The Source of covetousness — the Heart of the problem is the human heart. We need to make a commitment to Christ, and then we need to find contentment in Christ.
The Sorrow of covetousness — where does it lead? Jesus warned us, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon the earth, where moth and rest doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in Heaven…” How many today are destroying their very life through covetousness and how many more are destroying even their soul for the same reason.
We must amputate the desire so the sin will never become an act, then we will remain pure, as will the object of our desire. Imagination is a wonderful gift from God, but if fed dirt by the eye, the imagination can easily become impure.
Jesus told us in Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”
Have I touched a sore spot with some of you? If I did then you may want to go back to God’s Word and find the help you need to turn things around. In today’s world, this is called the sin of selfishness.
This ancient sin is dogging the steps of modern man even more today than it did back in Biblical times. Watch yourself and don’t let the desire to have what someone else has, cause you to sin against God.
Until next week, God bless us everyone.