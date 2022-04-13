Today, I would like to speak with you concerning the three Ds of Faith. These are desire, decision and determination.
In order to follow Jesus and His Commandments, you must have and maintain these three abilities.
Desire
Let’s start with desire — you have to want Jesus as your savior, you have to want the Spiritual Gifts he promised his followers, and you have to want to be with him and the father in heaven for eternity.
Though you have not seen him, you love him and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.
It is important that you desire forgiveness of your sins, you are eager for the spiritual gifts Jesus promised, and you will desire instruction to make sure you are doing what he expects of you.
Decision
There are three components of deciding to follow Jesus, they are
- Make Jesus lord of your life; deny the worldly self to follow him
- Decide to face the challenges ahead — Jesus said to take up his cross and follow him.
- Decide to live in the footprints of your savior — take up his cross, be willing to accept the circumstances, and look to him for power, growth and endurance.
Faith calls us to decide. To decide to make Jesus the lord of our lives, to face the challenges that often accompany this decision and follow in his footsteps in dealing with the world and the people in it.
Remember — he alone can save your life. He alone can give you eternal life. He alone offers the security that the world can not.
Determination
No matter the problems that the world throws at us, we must hold true to our faith. Matthew 4:20 tells us to seek ye first the kingdom of God and all these other things will be added to you.
Jesus wants us to study his words and follow the things He taught to the people while He was here on earth. I believe these things are more important today than they were in the time of Jesus.
We cannot allow the temptations of this world separate us from the love of God, our father and Jesus, our lord and savior.
Jesus wants us to continue in his word and share it with others so they will know Him and His teachings through us. I Peter 3:13 tells us to be followers of Jesus not of this world. 1 Peter 2:25 says we were like sheep going astray, but now you have returned to the Shepherd and Overseer of your soul.
There will be times when the troubles of this world will try us and try to take us off course. When this happens I urge you to pray this prayer to give you strength to carry on the path Jesus would have you travel:
“I am no longer my own, but thine; put me to what thou wilt; rank me with whom thou wilt, put me to work for thee; I freely and heartily yield all things to thy pleasure and disposal. In the name of Jesus, I pray — amen.”
I believe this prayer will go a long way in pulling you back where you wish to be in your walk with Jesus.
Our question today is if we follow Jesus, we have to make a decision to do so and follow His commandments. What’s your decision? As for me and my house, we will follow the lord, Jesus.
Prayer Requests for this week
You will notice that some have been here before but they are still in need of your prayers.
- Joe Jackson — severe stroke; can’t swallow, no movement on his left side.
- Prayer for the family of Rev. Kenny Comstock and his wife — they were killed in a traffic accident and left three little children.
- Jimmy Sites — broken hip and other medical problems.
- A little two year boy (God knows who) that has brain cancer.
- Prayer for my grandson — Chris as he will have surgery this week.
- Prayer for my daughter, Patty, God knows the areas where she needs help.
Happy Easter to all my readers! Be happy — he’s alive and still working for us.
Until we’re together again.