Stay close to God
The world can be an evil place — full of pit falls. You will need something to keep you centered and grounded. And nothing will do this better than staying close to God. I’m not talking about just on Sunday — I mean every day. God is always close by and He is always willing to listen, to comfort, and to guide us. People will fail you — God never fails. There will be times when He seems so far away but when this happens — ask yourself who did the moving.
Put High Value on Quality Friendship
When you meet someone it’s not wise to make them your friend right away. Get to know them; be nice to them; and give them the chance to get to know you. After all, some people just want to be your “friend” just so they can use you or spread rumors about you. Do not judge them by the amount of money their family has — money can be here today and gone tomorrow. Good values and being an honest person is what makes the best friends.
Watch your back
I’m not talking only about your “friends” — I’m also talking about the people you work with; they may be your “friends” to watch what you do and if you make a mistake — it’s off to the boss they go. There are wolves out there every where seeking to devour some unsuspecting person. They may want your job, your spouse, your possessions, or just to lay you low. This will majorly harm you so watch out.
Delegate — don’t try to do it all –
How many of you think you can do everything? Well, I can tell you this — as hard as I tried; I couldn’t do it all. There was only one of me and the older I got the longer the list became. I had a husband, four children, a full time job, Team mother for the boys sports teams, assistant scout leader, served on school committees, bowled on a team with my husband, kept the house clean and kept the laundry done up. I wore myself out trying to be everything to everyone. No one can do it all so remember — it’s okay to share the load and ask for help when you need it.
Forgive — everyone needs forgiveness
Why is forgiveness so important?
- It helps us grow and heal
- Holding on to the past hurts causes us to relive that pain over and over
- Eliminates toxic anger — when we hold on to our hurts it causes us to be hard hearted and causes us to be harder and leads to resentment.
- Forgiveness brings compassion and understanding towards others.
- Holding in anger, hurt, and resentment damages your life. Forgiveness helps set you free from anger and negativity.
- Always look for a reason to forgive — not just who hurt you — forgive yourself for the mistakes you made also.
Forgiveness is like freeing a prisoner and realizing that prisoner is YOU!
Take time to stop and smell the roses
Time goes by so fast when you stay so busy all the time. Your kids grow up and you have no idea how fast time as gone by. Something we really wanted to do or somewhere we really wanted to go has passed us by. People can grow apart by being too busy to spend time together.
Time really does fly by — kids grow up and move away; grand kids come along and you hardly know the; family members pass away and you remember it has been years since you saw them last. We stand around and wonder where time went.
Enjoy each stage of life as it comes, cherish those you love and don’t lose them to your day to day running and doing. Stop; enjoy each and every moment you spend together before it’s gone.
REMEMBER — life is what you make it — so make it wonderful!