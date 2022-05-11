On May 10, 1869, the Golden Spike was driven into the ground, completing the transcontinental railroad. National Train Day was established to commemorate that event and to celebrate our country’s railroading heritage.
During May, museums, train enthusiasts and everyday commuters will enjoy exhibits of railroad memorabilia, elaborate model train displays and riding the rails.
We should also honor the people who keep the trains and tracks safe, including the Public Service Commission’s Railroad Safety field inspectors.
Last year, our team inspected 28,813 locomotives and rail cars, citing 1,511 defective units. They also inspected 1,166 miles of railroad tracks and 419 rail-grade crossings, citing 651 defective track conditions.
Inspections are the crucial first step in keeping the public safe when traveling on or near railroad tracks. The PSC’s inspectors are all fully certified by the Federal Railroad Administration. They are also Operation Lifesaver volunteers. Because of them, West Virginia’s railroads have been acknowledged as some of the safest in the country.
But no matter how much good work our inspectors do to keep the trains and tracks safe, there is another major safety factor. You! When you are near railroad tracks, you must take precautions and follow the rules.
In 2021 there were 2,131 highway-rail grade crossing collisions across the U.S, resulting in 653 injuries and 237 fatalities.
Never challenge a train. When the crossing guard is down or if you see lights flashing or hear bells ringing, do not try to beat the train. Obey all warning devices at railroad grade crossings. If you drive a low-clearance vehicle it could get stuck on the crossing. The average freight train traveling at 55 miles per hour can take more than a mile to stop. That’s the equivalent of 18 football fields.
Never, ever walk on or beside the tracks. Trains are faster and quieter than you think — especially if you are wearing earbuds or are otherwise distracted. And, it is illegal. Train tracks and the land surrounding them are private property. Walking there is trespassing.
Stay off the tracks and stay alive. Follow the rules around railroad tracks so you, too, can celebrate National Train Day, [and safety everyday.]
Charlotte Lane is the chairman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission.