Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

From battling the scourge of the opioid epidemic to winning the $3 million grand prize in the 2017 America’s Best Communities competition, Huntington has rightfully earned recognition as a “city of solutions” during these most challenging times.

As 2022 draws to a close, we are once again at an inflection point. With a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations, Huntington is in danger of being left behind.

Steve Williams is mayor of Huntington.

Tags

Recommended for you