From battling the scourge of the opioid epidemic to winning the $3 million grand prize in the 2017 America’s Best Communities competition, Huntington has rightfully earned recognition as a “city of solutions” during these most challenging times.
As 2022 draws to a close, we are once again at an inflection point. With a nearly century-old sewer system that is both at capacity and under threat of a federal takeover for repeated water quality violations, Huntington is in danger of being left behind.
The capacity limits hinder new businesses from investing in our community, the building of new housing developments and new schools and the redevelopment of dormant parcels like the shuttered ACF Industries complex in Highlawn.
Frequent flooding after rains of just a short duration are common, with the combined overflow of both storm and sewage water posing acute safety hazards. And the continued scrutiny of federal and state regulators has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent fines for repeat sewage discharges and water-quality violations.
For too long, we have kicked the can down the road rather than deal with our decaying sewer and storm water systems. No more.
It’s now time to rally together as a community and make this critical investment in Huntington’s future on our own terms.
The Huntington Sanitary Board’s planned upgrades will total approximately $200 million, much of it long-overdue maintenance that can no longer be put off. Provided that we satisfy the requirements of the programs, the city plans to finance the entire project through federal and state grants and loans, including funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
To pay the principal and interest on the federal and state loans, the Sanitary Board is proposing a stepped rate increase that would be implemented gradually over a four-year period. The monthly minimum bill will increase by less than one dollar a day, less than the price of a pack of chewing gum or a morning cup of coffee.
The sewer system has not increased user rates since 2016, and its current rates are among the lowest in the state. So low, in fact, that it adversely impacts our eligibility for grants and low-interest loans for repairs.
The system’s upgrades include a separation of the combined lines at 3rd Avenue and 24th Street and 5th Avenue and 25th Street along major corridors into and out of the city. Separating the storm inflow at these two intersections will remove approximately 24.5 million gallons annually from the combined system and reduce the plant’s odor.
Quite simply, every dollar we invest in our system today produces a multiplier effect of savings. For instance, if we defer repairs until we have no choice but to build a new system, it will cost almost $300 million just to build that new plant — twice the estimated costs of the proposed plant upgrade.
As my fellow elected leaders on Huntington City Council prepare to review this proposal in the days and weeks ahead, I urge them as well as all city residents and ratepayers to lend their support for this critical investment in Huntington’s future.
This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to set the course for the next 50 years in our city and across the region. Let’s step up for our future and ensure that Huntington remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.