Fentanyl has changed America’s drug epidemic with its inclusion in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, recreational drugs and counterfeit pills.
Methamphetamine (meth) is more accessible to persons with chronic addiction and has become a drug of choice for many. Research indicates that four of five people who use drugs (particularly in rural areas) reported using meth in the past 30 days. Nationwide, overdoses from meth have risen significantly due in part to the inclusion of fentanyl in the manufacturing of the drug.
Last week Denver police found four persons dead inside an apartment who had been using cocaine recreationally and overdosed not knowing it had been cut with fentanyl. The Denver police department described the deaths as criminal.
As someone who served as a college administrator for 25 years, I know that much experimentation with illicit drugs happens on and around college campuses. The fastest growing class of misused prescription drugs on college campuses are stimulants (like Adderall). In May, two students at Ohio State University died due to ingesting counterfeit Adderall pills containing fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, counterfeit drug trafficking is one of the world’s fastest-growing criminal enterprises. Some estimate the global counterfeit market to be worth between $200 billion and $432 billion. China is the largest producer and distributor of these drugs. China is also the number one supplier of fentanyl to the US, Canada and Mexico. Cartels from Mexico then smuggle fentanyl into the US, mixing it with other illicit drugs.
While there is no question that issues related to enforcement must be addressed, in my work I focus on education, prevention and harm reduction. We need more of all three.
We must educate children about the dangers of prescription and illicit drugs. We must do so in a way that engages youth in conversation and helps them feel safe. We must also educate adults. In many West Virginia counties over 50% of children are being raised by grandparents (in most cases as a direct result of the opioid epidemic). We moved these children from seemingly unsafe environments into loving homes. However, grandparents are more likely to have prescription medications, more likely to have multiple prescriptions, and less likely to store them properly. We must work to change behaviors so that medications are stored properly and disposed of when no longer in use. Children must be taught that not everything that “looks” like a prescription is medicine.
We must also talk to our children about recreational drugs — moving from a “just say no” to a “test before you take” conversation. In June fentanyl test strips were deregulated as drug paraphernalia in West Virginia. Like many other organizations, the Drug Intervention Institute worked quickly to distribute these strips, focusing on universities, treatment centers and harm reduction programs as distribution points. To date, over 40,000 test strips have been distributed in 40 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
We must also increase access to the lifesaving overdose reversal drug naloxone. Reports from the Food and Drug Administration suggest naloxone will go over the counter (OTC) in spring 2023. However, while OTC availability will increase access at point of sale, it will not necessarily put naloxone in proximity to where overdoses are likely to occur. For this reason, the Institute has distributed opioid response kits (ONEboxes™) throughout our state and country.
This on-demand, technology-enabled opioid overdose rescue response kit is intended to contain two doses of naloxone. The box includes instantaneous video instructions (English and Spanish) that talk the responder through the administration of naloxone. A training mode is included for use during a non-emergency. Boxes like these are needed in all places where drug use is likely to occur. Training on naloxone administration is crucial for all of us since an overdose can happen to anyone, any time and anywhere.
Education, prevention and harm reduction efforts must be coordinated between the public and private sectors and should be supported by opioid response, settlement, and abatement funds. State legislatures should also look toward these efforts when developing policy.
This is a changing epidemic. Many still argue that this opioid epidemic is due to choice or moral failing. This argument will not withstand any longer. We have a responsibility to our children and our communities to stop the poisoning of our state and our country.
Susan Bissett is president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Her email address is susan@wvdii.org.