SusanBissett_01

Fentanyl has changed America’s drug epidemic with its inclusion in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, recreational drugs and counterfeit pills.

Methamphetamine (meth) is more accessible to persons with chronic addiction and has become a drug of choice for many. Research indicates that four of five people who use drugs (particularly in rural areas) reported using meth in the past 30 days. Nationwide, overdoses from meth have risen significantly due in part to the inclusion of fentanyl in the manufacturing of the drug.

Susan Bissett is president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Her email address is susan@wvdii.org.

