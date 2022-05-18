A few weeks ago, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs submitted recommendations to the federal Asset and Infrastructure Review Committee. Congress approved the creation of this committee in 2018 to work on the modernization and realignment of VA priorities. The list of recommendations appears to eviscerate medical centers and remove VA services in rural states, such as West Virginia.
Although we welcome modernization, these recommendations come at a great loss to West Virginia’s veterans. Three of our VA medical centers in West Virginia — the Beckley VA Medical Center, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg and the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC in Huntington — would see a reduction in services and discontinue inpatient and emergency room care.
These changes would require reliance on rural for-profit hospitals and providers to provide much of the care that Veterans now receive at a VA facility. These include inpatient mental health, medical and surgical care, and emergency services.
We have special concern for the ability and training of non-VA mental health professionals for dealing with the unique conditions often experienced by veterans, such as PTSD, TBI and depression.
Some services now provided by VA facilities in our state would be provided by VA facilities in states as far away as Connecticut, according to the recommendations published. These would include services such as spinal cord injuries/disorders and blindness rehabilitation. Requiring veterans to travel across several states for long-term care, away from their family and friends, is plain wrong.
The “Fourth Mission” of the VA is a statutory requirement to support states, territories, tribes, and other federal agencies by providing support and resources in times of emergency, as they have done during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other times throughout the history of the VA. The recommended changes remove many of the resources that our state would need the most during a crisis.
We cannot accept the loss of these services and resources in our state. Our veterans answered the nation’s call. They showed up to fight when we needed them most; understanding that, if they made it back, the nation would take care of their wounds. We will not allow the VA to abdicate its responsibility without a fight.
Let’s call it like it is: this is an effort by the current administration to consolidate VA services in several metropolitan areas at the expense of rural Americans who put their lives on the line in defense of the freedoms we are all privileged to enjoy in this country every day. Unfortunately, these recommendations are highly detrimental to those same heroes in places like West Virginia, which has one of the highest rates of veterans per capita of any state in the nation.
Our veterans should not have to choose between living in the communities they love and having reasonable access to the specialized care they deserve. I encourage all West Virginians and everyone who supports our veterans and their families to reach out to their congressional representatives and ask them to contact the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in opposition of these harmful recommendations.