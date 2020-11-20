Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Gov. Justice postpones winter sports to Jan. 11

  • By TIM STEPHENS and GRANT TRAYLOR HD Media

HUNTINGTON — An announcement by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to postpone winter high school sports until Jan. 11 caught many around the stat…

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Herd players feel importance of '75'

  • By GRANT TRAYLOR HD Media

As soon as Marshall's 51-10 win over UMass was complete, the focus instantly shifted to one date: Nov. 14. Not only is it the next game on the…

CK wins Wayne County Volleyball tournament

  • By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT Managing Editor

WAYNE — The Ceredo-Kenova Wonders were declared the winners of the Wayne County Volleyball Championship which took place Oct. 24.

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Monday, November 02, 2020
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Wolves rout Bridgeport, 25-10

  • By Brian McCracken For HD Media

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Over the past five years Spring Valley has built a reputation as one of Class AAA’s best programs, consistently churning o…

Saturday, October 24, 2020
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Wayne tops Chapmanville, 28-14

  • By Ryan Epling For HD Media

WAYNE — Two lightning quick TD drives from a grind it out team can be the difference in a close game.

Thursday, October 15, 2020
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Friday, October 09, 2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020

Notebook: Wolves' Milum ranked by SI

  • By LUKE CREASY HD Media

WAYNE — Sports Illustrated ranked Spring Valley football star Wyatt Milum the “best pure right tackle” in the Class of 2021.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Spring Valley's Frank commits to Shawnee State

  • By KEVIN COLLEY For HD Media

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — With over a year and change into his head coaching tenure at Shawnee State, Gerald Cadogan’s done massive recruiting work t…

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Marshall enters Associated Press Poll at No. 25

  • By GRANT TRAYLOR The Herald-Dispatch gtraylor@hdmediallc.com

For the first time since the end of the 2014 season, Marshall's football team found itself in the Associated Press Top 25, ranking No. 25 this…

Knights boys win HHS-Wayne Invitational

  • The Wayne County News

HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s boys won the high school team title of the Huntington High-Wayne Cross Country Invitational Saturday at the Robe…

Luke Creasy: Pioneers have time to rebound

  • By LUKE CREASY HD Media lcreasy@hdmediallc.com

On the heels of their worst loss since in five years, a young Wayne football team hopes to see victory again sooner rather than later.

Steve Mickey: Field dwindles heading to Vegas

  • By STEVE MICKEY NASCAR Columnist

The long anticipated Bristol Night Race on Saturday proved it was placed perfectly in the playoff portion of the NASCAR Cup schedule as the el…

Marshall enters Associated Press Poll at No. 25

  • By GRANT TRAYLOR The Herald-Dispatch gtraylor@hdmediallc.com

For the first time since the end of the 2014 season, Marshall's football team found itself in the Associated Press Top 25, ranking No. 25 this…

Monday, September 21, 2020
Photos: Tolsia defeats Wayne, 59-6

  • By LUKE CREASY HD Media lcreasy@hdmediallc.com

Tolsia takes on Wayne in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field in Glenhayes.